The war. Heavy fighting continues over Sievierodonetsk, the occupants, close Mariupol for quarantine, Britain gives Ukraine M270 MLRS. Day 104: live coverage

Heavy fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk: the situation changes dymanically, artillery duels are underway. The occupational administration of Mariupol plans to shut the city down for quarantine: there is information that cases of cholera. More than 2,500 Mariupol defendres are kept hostage by Russians ― Zelensky says Ukrainian intelligence is in charge of their release. Russian army builds pontoon bridge over Oster River near Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The Great Britain confirmed it will give Ukraine M270 MLRS that are able to hit targets in over 80 km distance. Follow key events of tha 104th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 6).