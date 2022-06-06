Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces maintain control in Sievierodonetsk and repel the enemy assault in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronove

The General Staff released operational information as of 18:00. Ukrainian units successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovgenke and forced the Russians to retreat. The Armed Forces maintain control in Severodonetsk, and fighting continues in the eastern part of the city. They repulsed the enemyʼs assault in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronove.

In the Sivershchyna direction in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, the enemy keeps separate units of the 20th General Army of the Western Military District. Also, in Bryansk oblast, in the immediate vicinity of the state border with our state, there are enemy artillery units.

Fighting continues in the Slobozhanshchyna direction in the border areas north of Kharkiv.

The Russians are rebuilding the destroyed railway bridge over the Oskil River near the Kupyansk-Vuzlovy railway station.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops are conducting defensive battles to curb the advance of Ukrainian forces to the state border and to maintain control over the Belgorod-Kupyansk highway. In the areas of Shestakove, Peremoha and Bayrak, the Russians conducted remote mining.

The Russian army is preparing to resume the assault in the Slovyansk direction. To replenish losses prepares personnel in Russia.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops are restoring the combat effectiveness of their units. Measures of combat coordination of enemy motorized infantry and tank units, supplemented by mobilized troops, are being held at some training grounds.

The main focus of the Russians is on trying to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk and blockade Ukrainian troops in the Lysychansk area. The Armed Forces do not allow the enemy to take control of the Bakhmut-Sievierodonetsk highway.

In the Lyman direction, in order to destroy fortifications, the enemy fired at Ukrainian units with mortars and artillery in the areas of Tetyanivka and Pyskunivka. Inflicted a missile strike on Nikolaevka.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to support the actions of units, the enemy fires with artillery and jet artillery, and mortar the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Fedorivka, and Myronivka. It struck with Ka-52 helicopters near Roty.

In order to reconnoiter the routes of advance and clarify the positions of Ukrainian troops, the Russians use reconnaissance and sabotage groups operating in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the Bohoyavlenka, Volodymyrivka, Malynivka, and Shcherbakiv districts.

Russian troops strengthened their groups with forces to the battalion tactical group in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and preparing to intensify hostilities.