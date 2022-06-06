The occupiers are building a crossing over the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region. “Skhemy” published satellite images

Investigative journalists from the Skhemy project have published satellite images of a pontoon crossing over a river near the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv oblast, which is being built by Russian troops.

On June 3, the Planet Labs satellite recorded a pontoon-rail crossing over the Oskil River. Work is underway on both banks of the river. The photos show that the occupiers have now begun to build a road.

Construction and military equipment was spotted near the construction site of the crossing.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army is trying to restore the transport infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv oblast. The crossing is being built on the section to the R-79 highway, which goes from the Russian border to the occupied Izium, around which fierce fighting continues.