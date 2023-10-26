Kolomoiskyi temporarily transferred his corporate rights of “1+1 media” to the companyʼs general director

Ihor Kolomoiskyi handed over the management of the corporate rights of the media holding "1+1 media" to the general director Yaroslav Pakholchuk for 5 years.
The message of "1+1" states that Pakholchuk will be able to make management decisions on his own, in addition to alienating corporate rights and receiving dividends. Kolomoiskyi remains the decisive influence.
"I have made a decision to transfer my corporate rights to the management of the labor team represented by the general director of ʼStudio 1+1 Television and Radio Companyʼ LLC Yaroslav Valeriyovych Pakholchuk, who as a representative will act in the interests of the companies and on behalf of the labor team," the studio quotes a statement Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta". Later, he was informed about the suspicion of taking more than half a billion hryvnias abroad.
- Kolomoiskyi has been in custody since September 3 — the day before he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He is accused of taking possession of 9.2 billion hryvnias of "PrivatBank". The businessman received several suspicions, including the laundering of 5.8 billion hryvnias through "PrivatBank".
- Previously, the defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. The court did not satisfy the appeal and left the preventive measure unchanged — detention and a bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias. After that, the lawyers asked to cancel the bail, but the court did not satisfy their complaint.
- Lawyers of Ihor Kolomoiskyi filed a motion to change the preventive measure from detention to house arrest due to the state of their clientʼs health. On October 24, the court kept oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in pre-trial detention center and ordered him to undergo an additional medical examination.