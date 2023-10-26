Kolomoiskyi temporarily transferred his corporate rights of “1+1 media” to the companyʼs general director

Ihor Kolomoiskyi handed over the management of the corporate rights of the media holding "1+1 media" to the general director Yaroslav Pakholchuk for 5 years.

The message of "1+1" states that Pakholchuk will be able to make management decisions on his own, in addition to alienating corporate rights and receiving dividends. Kolomoiskyi remains the decisive influence.

"I have made a decision to transfer my corporate rights to the management of the labor team represented by the general director of ʼStudio 1+1 Television and Radio Companyʼ LLC Yaroslav Valeriyovych Pakholchuk, who as a representative will act in the interests of the companies and on behalf of the labor team," the studio quotes a statement Ihor Kolomoiskyi.