The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Bureau of Economic Security are conducting searches of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This information was confirmed by "Babel" sources in law enforcement agencies.

Searches take place in the businessmanʼs house. They relate to fraud against Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta. The SBU is investigating the embezzlement of oil products worth 40 billion hryvnias and the evasion of customs payments.