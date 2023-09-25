The court kept Ihor Kolomoisky in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeals kept businessman Ihor Kolomoisky in custody. His appeal was rejected. The preventive measure remains unchanged — detention and a bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias, Suspilne reports from the courtroom.

The defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. The prosecutor requested that the meeting be held in closed session. However, the lawyers are not against it being open.

TV presenters of the "1+1" channel Nataliya Moseichuk, Alla Mazur, Yuriy Gorbunov, as well as the former Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko were present at the court. They declared that they were ready to take Kolomoisky as bail. The chief rabbi of Dnipro, Shmuel Kaminetskyi, also stated his readiness to do so. Moseychuk called this decision "a story about humanity" and added that it was collective one.

Kolomoiskyi himself stated that his Ukrainian citizenship was "allegedly taken away", but he did not return his Ukrainian passport. He confirmed that he has the citizenship of Cyprus and Israel, so he is being tried as a foreigner. He said he was fine and noted that he was not in contact with authorities because his phone had been taken.

Kolomoisky, who received three suspicions of withdrawing multibillion-dollar funds from PrivatBank, has been in custody since September 3.