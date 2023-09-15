Kolomoiskyi received a new suspicion for embezzling 5.8 billion hryvnias

Ihor Kolomoiskyi was charged with illegal possession of 5.8 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation claims that in 2013-2014, Kolomoiskyi created a criminal group of bank employees — they helped him legalize money obtained through crime.

During this period, accomplices allowed Kolomoiskyi to make constant fictitious "cash contributions to the bankʼs cash register", which did not actually exist.

SBU writes that such a scheme allowed Kolomoiskyi to receive 5.8 billion hryvnias, which were then transferred to his personal account.

In order to legalize the assets, the suspect paid them off in business, gave them as loans and used them to pay for loans of enterprises under his control, took them abroad, transferred them to cash and withdrew them at bank branches.