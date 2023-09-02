The court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Kolomoiskyi

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv chose businessman Ihor Kolomoisky a preventive measure — two months of detention with an alternative in the form of a bail of more than 500 million hryvnias.

This is reported by the correspondents of Radio Liberty and Suspilne.

Kolomoisky is supposed to be in custody in Dnipro. He must hand over all documents and not communicate with witnesses.

Kolomoiskyiʼs lawyers announced that they would not post bail. They will appeal.

The court session was held behind closed doors at the request of the businessmanʼs defense.