Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation established that during 2013-2020 he took more than half a billion hryvnias abroad using the infrastructure of controlled banks.

The suspect was declared under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 190 (fraud);

Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by crime).

