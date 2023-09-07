Ihor Kolomoisky received the suspicion of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from “PrivatBank”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) informed businessman Ihor Kolomoisky about one more suspicion — of taking over 9.2 billion hryvnias from "PrivatBank".

NABU informed about this on September 7.

The investigation established that in January-March 2015, Ihor Kolomoisky developed a plan to seize the bankʼs money in order to finance his offshore companies and increase his own share in the authorized capital of "PrivatBank". For this purpose, the bank was artificially obliged to pay over UAH 9.2 billion to Kolomoiskyʼs offshore company under the pretext of "repurchase of its own bonds" at an inflated cost.

446 million of this money was transferred to the accounts of three related companies under the guise of transactions for the purchase and sale of securities, and later to the accounts of two more. In the end, the funds went to Kolomoiskyʼs personal account. He contributed this money to the authorized capital of "PrivatBank".

The suspects received:

Ihor Kolomoisky — the organizer;

former chairman of the board of "PrivatBank";

deputy head of the department — director of the bankʼs interbank dealing department;

deputy head of the bankʼs board — director of the treasury;

head of the department of support for interbank operations of the bankʼs treasury;

deputy head of the department for servicing accounts of correspondent banks, non-residents of the head office of "PrivatBank".

They are suspected under articles 191, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.