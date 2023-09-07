Ihor Kolomoisky received the suspicion of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from “PrivatBank”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) informed businessman Ihor Kolomoisky about one more suspicion — of taking over 9.2 billion hryvnias from "PrivatBank".
NABU informed about this on September 7.
The investigation established that in January-March 2015, Ihor Kolomoisky developed a plan to seize the bankʼs money in order to finance his offshore companies and increase his own share in the authorized capital of "PrivatBank". For this purpose, the bank was artificially obliged to pay over UAH 9.2 billion to Kolomoiskyʼs offshore company under the pretext of "repurchase of its own bonds" at an inflated cost.
446 million of this money was transferred to the accounts of three related companies under the guise of transactions for the purchase and sale of securities, and later to the accounts of two more. In the end, the funds went to Kolomoiskyʼs personal account. He contributed this money to the authorized capital of "PrivatBank".
The suspects received:
- Ihor Kolomoisky — the organizer;
- former chairman of the board of "PrivatBank";
- deputy head of the department — director of the bankʼs interbank dealing department;
- deputy head of the bankʼs board — director of the treasury;
- head of the department of support for interbank operations of the bankʼs treasury;
- deputy head of the department for servicing accounts of correspondent banks, non-residents of the head office of "PrivatBank".
They are suspected under articles 191, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- In February 2021, NABU informed former officials of "PrivatBank" about the suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 136 million through the scheme of insurance payments. Already in a month, the suspicions were renewed with a new episode, adding almost $315 million in embezzlement, in September 2022, another embezzlement of UAH 85.2 million was added.
- Ihor Kolomoisky is currently in a pre-trial detention center — on September 2, he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta".