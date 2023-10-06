The court did not cancel bail for Ihor Kolomoisky and left him in the pretrial detention center

The Kyiv Court of Appeals did not satisfy the complaint of the lawyers of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky about the cancellation of the pledge of 3.9 billion hryvnias.

This is reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

The court kept Kolomoisky in custody. Prosecutors believe that if the court softens the preventive measure, the businessman can hide from the investigation in Cyprus or Israel. He has Israeli citizenship and a foreign passport, as the court noted.

The judge also stated that the Ukrainian citizenship of Ihor Kolomoisky was terminated on July 17, 2022, and he said that the migration service did not inform him about this. At the same time, he admitted that he had passports from Cyprus and Israel. Therefore, he is tried as a foreigner.

The businessmanʼs lawyers say that Kolomoisky does not plan to hide from the investigation or influence witnesses, obstructing justice.

Previously, the defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. However, the court did not satisfy the appeal and left the preventive measure unchanged — detention and bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias.