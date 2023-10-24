The court left the oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky in the pretrial detention center

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv left oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in pre-trial detention center and ordered him to undergo an additional medical examination.

Earlier, Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs lawyers stated that their client was deprived of access to vital medicines in the pre-trial detention center. The defense filed a motion to change the preventive measure from detention to house arrest in the village of Mykilske-on-Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the courtroom, Kolomoiskyi confirmed that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis. Defense lawyers asked for an independent medical examination and also said that their client may need surgery due to kidney stones.

The prosecution insisted that the investigation did not complete the necessary procedural steps and the possibility of pressure on witnesses.

"1+1" TV presenter Alla Mazur, Peopleʼs Deputy from "Servant of the People" Serhiy Demchenko and Chief Rabbi of Dnipro Shmuel Kaminetskyi declared in the courtroom that they were ready to take Kolomoisky on bail.