IDF: 199 people are held captive by Hamas militants

199 people are being held captive by Hamas militants, said the official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari. According to him, the military is making efforts to find out exactly where the hostages are in the Gaza Strip. Their families have already been informed.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Hagari added that among the hostages taken by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip last week, there are many elderly people, children and women.

Earlier, the ambassador of Ukraine in Israel reported that the information about Ukrainians being captured by militants was not confirmed.