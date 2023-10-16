Netanyahuʼs office denies the ceasefire agreement in the southern Gaza Strip

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies the ceasefire agreement in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Reuters" writes about it.

"There is currently no ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid cannot reach Gaza, and foreigners cannot leave the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Prime Ministerʼs Office noted.

Earlier, "Reuters", citing official sources in Egypt, reported that the United States, Egypt and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the agency, the ceasefire was supposed to begin at 09:00 Kyiv time.

Reuters interlocutors also reported that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will be opened today, October 16. He was supposed to work until 14:00 Kyiv time. Through it, they planned to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate holders of foreign passports.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1 400 have already died on the Israeli side, and more than 2 600 on the Palestinian side. The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. There are currently almost 260 Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip.

In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The Israel Defence Forces has not yet entered Gaza. "The New York Times", citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Israel has restored the water supply to the south of the Gaza Strip. According to him, this was reported by the Israeli authorities.

According to the UN humanitarian agency, fuel reserves in all hospitals in the Gaza Strip will last for about another 24 hours.