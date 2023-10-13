12 Ukrainians died in Israel, 8 are considered missing

The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, 8 more are considered missing.

This was reported to the "Interfax-Ukraine" agency at the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

On October 12, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko reported that seven Ukrainians were killed in Israel, nine were wounded.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1 300 were killed on the Israeli side, and almost 1 800 on the Palestinian side. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has warned the UN that more than a million Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip must move to the south within 24 hours. The UN considers it impossible.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. According to the UN, as a result of Israeli airstrikes, 423 000 people were forced to leave their homes

Hamas claims to have fired 150 rockets at Ashkelon in southern Israel and 250 rockets at northern regions of the country on October 13. No casualties have been reported.

In the West Bank of the Jordan River, Israeli settlers are attacking Arabs, the "Times of Israel" reports.

Presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metzola, as well as US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, arrived in Israel.

Hamas declared Friday, October 13, "World Jihad Day." A native of Chechnya attacked a school in France and killed a teacher. In Beijing, an unknown person attacked an employee of the Israeli embassy with a knife.