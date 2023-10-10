Israel continues airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas refuses to negotiate a hostage exchange as long as there is war

Israel continues a series of massive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) states it is hitting Hamas infrastructure, including ammunition depots and command headquarters, and reports the elimination of Hamasʼs economy minister Jawad Abu Shamal.

The Israel Defense Forces also brought international journalists to Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border, where militants killed about 70 residents.

"This is not a war, this is not a battlefield, this is a massacre. You see the babies, their mothers and fathers, in their bedrooms and in their safe rooms, and how they were killed by terrorists — this is not war. This is something I have never seen in my life," noted IDF Major General Itai Veruv.

Meanwhile, Hamas head Ismail Ghaniyya says the prisoner exchange issue will only be resolved after the war ends. Hamas also threatens the Israeli city of Ashkelon, which is near Gaza, with massive rocket fire and calls on residents to leave their homes by 5:00 p.m.

A Palestinian carries the body of a child who was killed during overnight shelling in Gaza on October 10, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Ministry of Health of Israel reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, there are 900 dead and 2 806 wounded in the country. Palestine reports 770 dead and over 4 000 injured.

UN commission states there is "clear evidence" of war crimes in Gaza and Israel, including attacks on civilians.

"Reports that armed groups from Gaza have shot dead hundreds of unarmed civilians are abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Taking civilians hostage and using them as human shields are war crimes," the UN International Commission of Inquiry noted.

The commission also said it was "deeply concerned by Israelʼs latest attack on Gaza and Israelʼs announcement of a total siege of Gaza, which will cut off supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel."