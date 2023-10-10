Israel states it has full control of the border with Gaza

The chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed that the military had regained control of the Gaza border after Hamas militants blew up parts of the border fence on October 7.

"The Times of Israel" writes about it.

According to the spokesman, not a single militant passed through the fence during the day. At the same time, he thinks that a small number of terrorists are still hiding on the territory of Israel.

Israeli engineering troops are mining areas near holes in the fence.

Overnight, the IDF struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip and released videos of some of them. Palestinians are advised to go to Egypt.

The Israel Defense Forces also informed that they had found 1 500 bodies of Hamas militants.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force airlifted hundreds of Israeli soldiers who were overseas in Europe to take part in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What is happening in Israel now?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called Iron Swords, and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.

As of the morning of October 9, Israeli troops regained control over all the cities on the border with the Gaza Strip.