The IDF has regained control over all towns on the border with the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces regained control over all cities on the border with the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by the representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, as reports "The Times of Israel".

Currently, the troops are clearing the cities, as militants may still be hiding there.

In the last 48 hours, the Israeli army mobilized 300 000 reservists. Apparently, the army is preparing for a major ground operation. Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue.

At the same time, Hamas informed that they were firing rockets at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem "in response to the bombing of civilian homes."

Arab media reports that the death toll has increased to more than 490 on the Palestinian side, with about 2 300 wounded. Israeli media have not yet updated the data on the dead. About 700 victims were previously known.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to citizens that the country is "at war and will win".

Israel officially declared war on October 8 after the attack by Hamas militants on the country. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip. On October 9, Israeli forces regained control over all cities on the border with the Gaza Strip.