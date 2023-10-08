Israel is entering a long and complex war. What happened overnight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is "engaging in a long and difficult war" against Hamas militants. According to him, the first stage of the counter-terrorist operation has already been completed.

"We have started an offensive movement, and it will continue without reservations and without rest — until the goals are achieved. We will restore the security of the citizens of Israel and we will win," the prime minister wrote.

According to the latest official data, the number of dead as a result of the attack on Israel has increased to at least 300 people, and 1,864 people have been injured.

At the same time, Hamas claims that 256 Palestinians were killed and another 1,788 were wounded in the Gaza Strip from Israeli strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces launched artillery strikes on Lebanon overnight after mortar shells were fired from there in the direction of Israeli territory.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out a series of strikes on mosques in the Gaza Strip — Hamas militants used religious sites for military purposes. The IDF also announced the destruction of Hamasʼ intelligence headquarters, military and air bases, as well as banks that finance terrorists.

Colonel Jonathan Steinberg of the Israel Defense Forces was killed in battles with Hamas terrorists. He commanded the "Nakhal" brigade.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the citizens that the country is "at war and will win."