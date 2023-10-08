Israel declared martial law after the attack by Hamas militants. What happened during the day

Israel has officially declared war after Hamas militants attacked the country. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health of Israel reports that 2,156 Israelis were injured in the attack by militants. 20 people are in critical condition, another 338 are in serious condition. The countryʼs government has confirmed that at least 100 Israelis are being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The official authorities do not comment on the number of dead, but local media write that the number of victims has increased to 600 people from the Israeli side.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it had eliminated about 400 Palestinian terrorists. Israeli troops continue to clear Hamas militants in border settlements. Currently, the IDF has full freedom of action, but it is obliged to report to the political leadership.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Eli Cohen, said that 84 countries of the world expressed support for his country, including Ukraine.

Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip received messages on their phones from the Israeli military ordering them to leave their homes due to the threat of hostilities. Arab media report that more than 380 Palestinians were killed, and another 2,200 were wounded. Germany has said it will review aid to the Palestinians after the Hamas attack on Israel. At the same time, Iran said it supports the "legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation."

Against the background of the conflict, Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Spain strengthened the protection of Jewish communities.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to citizens that the country is "at war and will win".