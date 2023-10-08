The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel

Two Ukrainian citizens died on the territory of Israel.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko told "Babel" about this.

Two women lived there for a long time. Consuls provide consular assistance and maintain contact with relatives of the deceased.

On the evening of October 7, it was known that one dead person two more Ukrainians were wanted.

If a Ukrainian is in an emergency situation in Israel, you can contact the hotlines:

Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: +972 546 676 782;

of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the city of Ramallah: +972 59 823 93 99.

The situation in Israel

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Hamas claimed to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of more than two thousand rockets. Some of them hit civilian objects in a number of cities, including the capital, Tel Aviv.

During the rocket attack, hundreds of militants entered seven Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Militants seized the military base at the Erez checkpoint, killed servicemen, and shot civilians in all captured communities. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords. Aviation strikes the Gaza Strip, and the troops have been ordered to vacate the captured territories. In the evening, Israel announced that its military had entered all cities on the border with Gaza, where Hamas militants were, and was checking every settlement. Later, the militants again launched rockets at Israel. On the afternoon of October 8, the Military-Political Cabinet of Israel voted for Clause 40 Aleph, which means an official declaration of war (this clause was last used in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War).

The attack on Israel was welcomed by Iran. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, as well as the head of the European Commission condemned the attack. Turkey, Egypt and Russia call on the parties to cease fire. The US said it would work to ensure Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".