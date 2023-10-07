Ukraine is verifying information about the death of its citizen in Israel

Ukraine is verifying information about the possible death of one citizen of the country in Israel and is looking for two more Ukrainians.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the evening of October 7.

The Ukrainian embassy is in constant contact with the Israeli authorities, the main hospitals. Diplomats keep the situation under control. If a Ukrainian is in an emergency situation, he should contact the hotlines:

Embassies of Ukraine in Israel: + 972 546 676 782;

Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Ramallah: + 972 59 823 93 99.

The situation in Israel

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Hamas claimed to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of more than two thousand rockets. Some of them hit civilian objects in a number of cities, including the capital, Tel Aviv.

During the rocket attack, hundreds of militants entered seven Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Militants seized the military base at the Erez checkpoint, killed servicemen, and shot civilians in all captured communities. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords. Aviation strikes the Gaza Strip, and the troops have been ordered to vacate the captured territories. In the evening, Israel announced that its military had entered all cities on the border with Gaza, where Hamas militants were, and was checking every settlement. Later, the militants again launched rockets at Israel.

The attack on Israel was welcomed by Iran. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, as well as the head of the European Commission condemned the attack. Turkey, Egypt and Russia call on the parties to cease fire. The US said it would work to ensure Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".

At least 200 people died in Israel, and more than a thousand were injured.