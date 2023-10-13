The first units of the Israeli army entered the territory of the Gaza Strip for a “local raid”

The first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops also destroyed a number of terrorists in the area, including a Hamas cell that had been firing anti-tank guided missiles at Israel.

"Forces have identified clues that may help locate the missing. We will continue to make every effort to find out every detail about the missing and the hostages," said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

According to rough estimates, Hamas took 150-200 Israelis hostage. The Israel Defense Forces have so far informed the families of 120 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip.