The first units of the Israeli army entered the territory of the Gaza Strip for a “local raid”

The first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza.
The Times of Israel writes about it.
The Israel Defense Forces said troops also destroyed a number of terrorists in the area, including a Hamas cell that had been firing anti-tank guided missiles at Israel.
"Forces have identified clues that may help locate the missing. We will continue to make every effort to find out every detail about the missing and the hostages," said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
According to rough estimates, Hamas took 150-200 Israelis hostage. The Israel Defense Forces have so far informed the families of 120 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip.
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,300 were killed on the Israeli side, and almost 1,800 on the Palestinian side . The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.
- Hamas claims to have fired 150 rockets at Ashkelon in southern Israel and 250 rockets at northern regions of the country on October 13. No casualties have been reported.
- The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. According to the UN, 423,000 people were forced to leave their homes as a result of Israeli airstrikes.
- Hamas declared Friday, October 13, "World Jihad Day." A native of Chechnya attacked a school in France and killed a teacher. In Beijing, an unknown person attacked an employee of the Israeli embassy with a knife.