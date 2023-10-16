Reuters: The US, Egypt and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip

The US, Egypt and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip.

This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to two Egyptian officials.

According to the agency, the ceasefire was supposed to begin at 09:00 Kyiv time.

"Reuters" interlocutors also reported that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will also be opened today, October 16. Preliminary, it will work until 14:00 Kyiv time.

Humanitarian aid from several countries is currently in Egypt. It is awaiting an agreement on safe delivery to the Gaza Strip. Also, some holders of foreign passports should be evacuated through the Rafah checkpoint.

Rafah will be reopened. We are working with the United Nations, Egypt, Israel and others to establish a mechanism by which aid can be received and delivered to the people who need it," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on October 15.

What is happening in Israel?