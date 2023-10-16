Reuters: The US, Egypt and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip

The US, Egypt and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip.
This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to two Egyptian officials.
According to the agency, the ceasefire was supposed to begin at 09:00 Kyiv time.
"Reuters" interlocutors also reported that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will also be opened today, October 16. Preliminary, it will work until 14:00 Kyiv time.
Humanitarian aid from several countries is currently in Egypt. It is awaiting an agreement on safe delivery to the Gaza Strip. Also, some holders of foreign passports should be evacuated through the Rafah checkpoint.
Rafah will be reopened. We are working with the United Nations, Egypt, Israel and others to establish a mechanism by which aid can be received and delivered to the people who need it," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on October 15.
What is happening in Israel?
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1 400 have already died on the Israeli side, and more than 2 600 on the Palestinian side. The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. There are currently almost 260 Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.
- In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.
- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed that Israel has restored the water supply to the south of the Gaza Strip. According to him, this was reported by the Israeli authorities.
- According to the UN humanitarian agency, fuel reserves in all hospitals in the Gaza Strip will last for about another 24 hours.