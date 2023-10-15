Israel has restored water supply in the southern Gaza Strip

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CNN that Israel has restored the water supply to the southern Gaza Strip. According to him, this was reported by the Israeli authorities.

Later, Israelʼs Energy Minister Israel Katz said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden had jointly agreed on this issue.

On October 15, the Israel Defense Forces released a recording of a telephone conversation in which a resident of the Gaza Strip tells an Israeli intelligence officer that Hamas is forbidding residents to evacuate to the south.

Following the Hamas attack, Israelʼs Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered a halt to the supply of water, electricity, food, gas and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,300 have already died on the Israeli side, and almost 2,215 on the Palestinian side . The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.

In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.

On October 15 , Hezbollah fired at Israel from the territory of Lebanon. Terrorists claim to launch 20 rockets, according to the Israel Defense Forces, 9 rockets crossed the border. The IDF retaliates against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.