Hezbollah is shelling Israel from Lebanon. The IDF strikes back

The Israel Defense Forces reports shelling of border posts on the border with Lebanon.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

An Israeli construction worker was killed by shelling in the town of Shtula. Three more people were injured.

It was at least the fifth rocket launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on October 15. The Hezbollah terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks. The IDF retaliates against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,300 have already died on the Israeli side, and almost 2,215 on the Palestinian side . The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.

In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.