SBI is investigating 260 cases of violations in the Military Committees and MMC

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened 260 criminal proceedings on the facts of violations in military commissions and military medical commissions (MMC).
SBI declared suspicion in these cases against 58 people. 21 indictments against 35 suspects were sent to the court.
The bureau documented that the officials involved in these criminal proceedings received bribes worth almost four million hryvnias. Courts have already seized property worth more than 3.2 million hryvnias.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war. On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.
- In September, SBI exposed the officials of the Sambir interdistrict medical and social expert commission, who demanded a bribe from the military. Before that, more than 10 MMC employees and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia, an employee of the MMC was detained in Odesa, who forged documents of conscripts for $10 000, in Kyiv, the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Committee was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for the departure of conscripts abroad.