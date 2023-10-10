SBI is investigating 260 cases of violations in the Military Committees and MMC

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened 260 criminal proceedings on the facts of violations in military commissions and military medical commissions (MMC).

The press service writes about it.

SBI declared suspicion in these cases against 58 people. 21 indictments against 35 suspects were sent to the court.

The bureau documented that the officials involved in these criminal proceedings received bribes worth almost four million hryvnias. Courts have already seized property worth more than 3.2 million hryvnias.