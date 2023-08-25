The head of the Kyiv military medical commision was suspected of forging medical certificates

The head of the military medical commission (MMC) of the Podilsky Military Committee was declared of the suspicion of forgery of certificates for the departure of conscripts abroad (Part 3, Article 332 of the CCU).
The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.
The investigators established that the suspect and his accomplices produced fake certificates of menʼs unfitness for military service, after which they were removed from the register, and the document was used to leave Ukraine. They charged $3 000 to $4 000 for the "service".
Nine people participated in the scheme, who were looking for people willing to avoid mobilization and made documents about unfitness. All of them are employees of Kyiv medical institutions, members of military medical commissions.
The head of the MMC and his accomplices were exposed while preparing a package of documents for three men of draft age and receiving money from them.
In February 2023, the head of the MMC of the Obolonsky Territorial Recruit Center (TRC), as well as six doctors, already received suspicions. During the further investigation, law enforcement officers also exposed the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Commissariat.
- The other day, investigators found out that the head of one of the departments of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Holosiivsky District Military Committee organized an illegal trip abroad for three evaders. Both were informed about the suspicion.
- The Mykolaiv Regional Center of Mental Health issued certificates of unfitness for military service to men. The business was organized by the director of the hospital, who involved subordinate doctors. A law enforcement officer was looking for clients.
- In total, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating more than 100 cases involving officials of military commissars. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the TRC with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.