The head of the Kyiv military medical commision was suspected of forging medical certificates

The head of the military medical commission (MMC) of the Podilsky Military Committee was declared of the suspicion of forgery of certificates for the departure of conscripts abroad (Part 3, Article 332 of the CCU).

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

The investigators established that the suspect and his accomplices produced fake certificates of menʼs unfitness for military service, after which they were removed from the register, and the document was used to leave Ukraine. They charged $3 000 to $4 000 for the "service".

Nine people participated in the scheme, who were looking for people willing to avoid mobilization and made documents about unfitness. All of them are employees of Kyiv medical institutions, members of military medical commissions.

The head of the MMC and his accomplices were exposed while preparing a package of documents for three men of draft age and receiving money from them.

In February 2023, the head of the MMC of the Obolonsky Territorial Recruit Center (TRC), as well as six doctors, already received suspicions. During the further investigation, law enforcement officers also exposed the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Commissariat.