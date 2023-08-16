A psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv sold certificates of unfitness for service — for over $100 000 per month

The Mykolaiv Regional Center of Mental Health issued certificates of unfitness for military service to men.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on August 16.
The business was organized by the director of the hospital, who involved subordinate doctors. A law enforcement officer was looking for clients. These certificates were the basis for men to be removed from the military register in the district military commissions. Now they are appointing the doctors who issued the certificates.
The cost of the service is $1.5 thousand. Each month, those involved issued such fictitious documents for over $100 000. Participants of the scheme face up to 10 years with confiscation of property.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees. They will be replaced by officers with combat experience, who will be checked by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating more than 100 cases involving military commissar officials. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.