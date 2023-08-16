A psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv sold certificates of unfitness for service — for over $100 000 per month

The Mykolaiv Regional Center of Mental Health issued certificates of unfitness for military service to men.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on August 16.

The business was organized by the director of the hospital, who involved subordinate doctors. A law enforcement officer was looking for clients. These certificates were the basis for men to be removed from the military register in the district military commissions. Now they are appointing the doctors who issued the certificates.

The cost of the service is $1.5 thousand. Each month, those involved issued such fictitious documents for over $100 000. Participants of the scheme face up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

