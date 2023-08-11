Zelensky announced the dismissal of all regional military committees. They will be replaced by officers with combat experience

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of all heads of regional TRCs. He informed about this following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on August 11.

"The system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," Zelensky added.

In two weeks there will be a meeting of the National Security Council regarding the activities of the military medical commission, an inspection is currently underway and proposals are being prepared. "Now this system works badly. The way they treat soldiers and their tasks there is simply immoral," the president emphasized.

The National Security Council recommended to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi to appoint officers who directly participate in hostilities to the positions of heads of regional TRCs. The officers should be advised to Zaluzhny by the heads of operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will also check the officers.

As of August 8, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating 112 cases involving military commissar officials. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military. The verification of the activities and lifestyle of the employees of military commissariats across the country is still ongoing.