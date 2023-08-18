In Kyiv, the head of the MMC was declared of suspicion due to forged certificates

In Kyiv, the head of the military medical commission (MMC) was declared about the suspicion. He forged medical documents on unfitness for service for three evaders.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the head of one of the departments of the headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Holosiivsky District Military Committee organized an illegal trip abroad for three evaders. Each of them paid $10 000 for the "service".

The perpetrators involved in the illegal scheme one of the heads of the military medical commission in the capital. The law enforcement officers claim that the head of the MMC did not know about their intentions.