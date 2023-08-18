In Kyiv, the head of the MMC was declared of suspicion due to forged certificates

In Kyiv, the head of the military medical commission (MMC) was declared about the suspicion. He forged medical documents on unfitness for service for three evaders.
This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
According to the investigation, the head of one of the departments of the headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Holosiivsky District Military Committee organized an illegal trip abroad for three evaders. Each of them paid $10 000 for the "service".
The perpetrators involved in the illegal scheme one of the heads of the military medical commission in the capital. The law enforcement officers claim that the head of the MMC did not know about their intentions.
- The Mykolaiv Regional Center of Mental Health issued certificates of unfitness for military service to men. The business was organized by the director of the hospital, who involved subordinate doctors. A law enforcement officer was looking for clients.
- In total, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating more than 100 cases involving officials of military commissars. The main abuses are schemes with payments, assistance in crossing the border and beatings of the military.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.