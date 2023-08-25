In Odesa, a MMC employee forged conscriptsʼ documents for $10 000 — he was detained

In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained an employee of the military medical commission (MMC) of one of the territorial recruit center (TRC) and two of his accomplices. They forged documents for going abroad for $10 000.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

After receiving the money, the men were sent to Odesa for passing MMC, where they were given a fictitious ineligibility for military service.

In this TRC alone, more than a hundred men of draft age took advantage of this scheme.

The suspects were searched and evidence was found.