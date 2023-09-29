SBI exposed the officials who demanded bribes from the military. One of them wanted to eat the evidence

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the Security Service (SBU), exposed officials of the Sambir Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) and the Turkiv City Hospital. They demanded a bribe from the military for registering his fatherʼs disability.
This is written by the press service of SBI.
Officials promised to issue documents for $3.2 thousand. They received the money in three tranches, and during the last one, the law enforcement officers detained the hot deputy head of the medical advisory commission in Turka.
The woman tried to get rid of the money by eating a hundred-dollar bill. The law enforcement officers prevented this. Then other members of the group were detained.
During searches of the workplace and homes of the persons involved, documents and money were seized — almost $30 000, over €10 600, 37 000 hryvnias and 520 zlotys.
Three officials were charged with conspiracy to receive a bribe (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment includes imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.
- On September 28, officials of the Military Commissariat, who helped evaders to evade mobilization and go abroad for $4 000, were exposed in Vinnytsia.
- Earlier, more than 10 employees of the military medical commision (MMC) and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia; an employee of the MMC, who forged documents of conscripts for $10 000, was arrested in Odesa; the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Committee in Kyiv was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for the departure of conscripts abroad. SBU also eliminated mobilization evasion schemes in Kherson and Ivano-Frankivsk region.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recuit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.