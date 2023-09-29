SBI exposed the officials who demanded bribes from the military. One of them wanted to eat the evidence

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the Security Service (SBU), exposed officials of the Sambir Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) and the Turkiv City Hospital. They demanded a bribe from the military for registering his fatherʼs disability.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

Officials promised to issue documents for $3.2 thousand. They received the money in three tranches, and during the last one, the law enforcement officers detained the hot deputy head of the medical advisory commission in Turka.

The woman tried to get rid of the money by eating a hundred-dollar bill. The law enforcement officers prevented this. Then other members of the group were detained.

During searches of the workplace and homes of the persons involved, documents and money were seized — almost $30 000, over €10 600, 37 000 hryvnias and 520 zlotys.

Three officials were charged with conspiracy to receive a bribe (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment includes imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.