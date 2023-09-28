Officials of the Military Commissariat who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Vinnytsia exposed officials of the Military Commissariat who helped the evaders to avoid mobilization and go abroad.

The press service writes about it.

The scheme was organized by an officer of the conscription department of the Vinnytsia United City Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) and involved two members of the military medical commission (MMC) — a traumatologist and a surgeon — in it. All of them were detained.

The officer was looking for men who wanted to avoid mobilization. For $4 000, they invented diagnoses and prepared documents on unfitness.

The employees of SBI seized black bookkeeping records, lists of conscripted men, forged medical certificates, as well as money in various currencies totaling over 300 000 hryvnias.

Detainees were informed of the suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of people across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property.