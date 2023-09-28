Officials of the Military Commissariat who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Vinnytsia exposed officials of the Military Commissariat who helped the evaders to avoid mobilization and go abroad.
The press service writes about it.
The scheme was organized by an officer of the conscription department of the Vinnytsia United City Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) and involved two members of the military medical commission (MMC) — a traumatologist and a surgeon — in it. All of them were detained.
The officer was looking for men who wanted to avoid mobilization. For $4 000, they invented diagnoses and prepared documents on unfitness.
The employees of SBI seized black bookkeeping records, lists of conscripted men, forged medical certificates, as well as money in various currencies totaling over 300 000 hryvnias.
Detainees were informed of the suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of people across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property.
- Earlier, more than 10 employees of the MMC and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia; an employee of the MMC, who forged documents of conscripts for $10 000, was arrested in Odesa; the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Committee in Kyiv was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for the departure of conscripts abroad. SBU also eliminated mobilization evasion schemes in Kherson and Ivano-Frankivsk region.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the TRC with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.