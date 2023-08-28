More than 10 MMC employees and doctors who helped evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia. There are 200 episodes in the case

A large-scale scheme of illegal departure of men of military age abroad was eliminated in Vinnytsia. The organizer is an official of the local medical and diagnostic center, who involved more than 10 people in the scheme, primarily officials of the regional military medical commission (MMC).

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on August 28.

For money, the organizer of the scheme offered potential conscripts to avoid mobilization — on the basis of fictitious documents about their unfitness for military service due to their health. He estimated the cost of such services from $3 000 to $10 000 (the amount depended on the complexity of the diagnosis and the urgency of the certificate).

After receiving the order, the official of the local hospital turned to accomplices from the local military medical commission, who falsified medical reports on the state of health of the clients. These certificates allowed men to be released from military service.

The Security Service of Ukraine established more than 200 episodes, and also detained the main figure — an official of the medical and diagnostic center — red-handed. Participants in the scheme face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.