SBU detained the deputy military commissar of Kherson and the head of the MMC in Subcarpathian region. They helped evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) eliminated mobilization evasion schemes in Kherson and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

In Kherson, they detained the deputy head of the local military committee, who for money "helped" conscripts evade the draft. They were given fictitious notes that they were "unsuitable" for military service due to their health. The cost of such a "service" varied from $4.5 thousand to $6 thousand.

The impersonator involved an intermediary who sought out "clients" and transferred money from them. SBU officers arrested both men red-handed while receiving another bribe.

So far, they have been informed of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official). Both will be detained.

And in Ivano-Frankivsk region, SBU detained the head of one of the district military medical commissions (MMC), who was selling fake certificates to evaders. The official "wrote difficult diagnoses" into the conclusions of the medical examination and took $2 000 from one "client" for this.

The figure was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Part 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefit by an official).

Criminals from Kherson and Subcarpathian region face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, more than 10 employees of the MMC and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia. An employee who forged documents of conscripts for $10 000 of the MMC was arrested in Odesa. In Kyiv, the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Committee was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for conscripts to go abroad.

On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.

On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.