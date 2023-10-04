The Minister of Infrastructure Kubrakov told where there are the most prospects for the export of Ukrainian grain and named the reasons

The Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that Romania, Moldova and Poland are currently the most promising destinations for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

He said this at the "Future of Ukrainian Exports" conference, as writes "Economichna Pravda".

According to him, the logistics and transit projects currently being worked on by the government relate to Moldova and Romania.

"Moldova and Romania felt that they can make money from transit, for them it is an additional income, and we are not their competitors," Kubrakov noted. He added that Romania expects funds from the European Commission, which it plans to spend on infrastructure development on its territory.

For Ukraine, there are many initiatives regarding the Danube and the construction of checkpoints there. They also plan to complete the railway infrastructure in the direction of Moldova.

Kubrakov emphasized that Poland also remains an important direction. However, by 2022, the volume of rail transportation there has halved, so it makes no sense to build infrastructure at the moment.