The Minister of Infrastructure Kubrakov told where there are the most prospects for the export of Ukrainian grain and named the reasons

The Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that Romania, Moldova and Poland are currently the most promising destinations for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.
He said this at the "Future of Ukrainian Exports" conference, as writes "Economichna Pravda".
According to him, the logistics and transit projects currently being worked on by the government relate to Moldova and Romania.
"Moldova and Romania felt that they can make money from transit, for them it is an additional income, and we are not their competitors," Kubrakov noted. He added that Romania expects funds from the European Commission, which it plans to spend on infrastructure development on its territory.
For Ukraine, there are many initiatives regarding the Danube and the construction of checkpoints there. They also plan to complete the railway infrastructure in the direction of Moldova.
Kubrakov emphasized that Poland also remains an important direction. However, by 2022, the volume of rail transportation there has halved, so it makes no sense to build infrastructure at the moment.
- Poland, Slovakia and Hungary continued the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, although the European Union lifted the restrictions on September 15. Because of this, Ukraine is preparing a claim to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.
- On September 19, at the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal offered a compromise to Poland and Hungary.
- On September 21, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine agreed with his Polish colleague to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries. On the same day, the Ukrainian side agreed with Slovakia on the grain trade system.
- On October 3 , Lithuania opened a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to the ports of the Baltic states. Before that, the veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control of grain going to the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) was transferred from the Ukrainian-Polish border to this port. This will speed up transit through the territory of Poland.