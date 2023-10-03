Lithuania opened the “Baltic corridor” for the transit of Ukrainian grain

Lithuania opened a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to the ports of the Baltic states. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis on October 3.

"A grain transit corridor to Baltic ports has been adopted and agreed, which will reduce pressure on the Ukrainian border and increase supplies to Africa and beyond. Cooperation brings results," wrote Gabrielus Landsbergis.

Before that, the veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control of grain going to the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) was transferred from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the same port. This will speed up transit through the territory of Poland.