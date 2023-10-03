Lithuania opened the “Baltic corridor” for the transit of Ukrainian grain

Lithuania opened a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to the ports of the Baltic states. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis on October 3.
"A grain transit corridor to Baltic ports has been adopted and agreed, which will reduce pressure on the Ukrainian border and increase supplies to Africa and beyond. Cooperation brings results," wrote Gabrielus Landsbergis.
Before that, the veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control of grain going to the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) was transferred from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the same port. This will speed up transit through the territory of Poland.
- Poland, Slovakia and Hungary continued the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, although the European Union lifted the restrictions on September 15. Because of this, Ukraine is preparing a claim to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.
- On September 19, at the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal offered a compromise to Poland and Hungary.
- On September 21, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine agreed with his Polish colleague to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries. On the same day, the Ukrainian side agreed with Slovakia on the grain trade system.