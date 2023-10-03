Ukraine has simplified grain transit to one of the largest ports in the Baltic Sea

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agreed on a "green corridor" for the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, which is one of the largest on the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Minister Mykola Solsky, after negotiations with his Polish and Lithuanian colleagues Robert Telus and Kyastutis Navickas, said that Ukraine proposed to transfer veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control of agricultural cargo from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the Lithuanian port.

Telus and Naviskas confirmed that their governments support such a control mechanism and consider it a constructive step.

After the negotiations, the Polish minister said that checks of transit grain have been transferred to Klaipeda since October 4.

"As we said earlier, Ukrainian grain will not reach Poland," he noted.