Ukraine and Poland agreed to find a solution for grain

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Mykola Solskyi, agreed with his Polish colleague Robert Telus to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries.

The press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy writes about it.

The ministers discussed the grain crisis and the Ukrainian proposal to settle the situation. Soon the countries will work out an option for cooperation on export issues.

The next negotiations will take place in the coming days. They will discuss prepared questions from both sides. Meanwhile, the Poles will study the Ukrainian export plan and prepare their proposals for it.