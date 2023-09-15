Poland extended the embargo on Ukrainian grain despite the decision of the European Commission

Poland continues the embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain, despite the decision of the European Commission to cancel the ban.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this on September 15 when he learned about the decision of the European Commission.

"Despite the lack of agreement from the European Commission," I say to all farmers throughout Poland, "we will continue the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. We will not listen to Berlin or [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen, [Civil Platform opposition party leader Donald] Tusk or [European Peopleʼs Party leader Manfred] Weber. We will do it because it is in the interests of the Polish farmer," said Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Polish ban will be effective from midnight on September 16.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on September 12 that Ukraine will submit Poland to arbitration at the World Trade Organization over the grain embargo. In a few days, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, are to meet in New York and discuss the import of Ukrainian grain.