Poland extended the embargo on Ukrainian grain despite the decision of the European Commission

Poland continues the embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain, despite the decision of the European Commission to cancel the ban.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this on September 15 when he learned about the decision of the European Commission.
"Despite the lack of agreement from the European Commission," I say to all farmers throughout Poland, "we will continue the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. We will not listen to Berlin or [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen, [Civil Platform opposition party leader Donald] Tusk or [European Peopleʼs Party leader Manfred] Weber. We will do it because it is in the interests of the Polish farmer," said Mateusz Morawiecki.
The Polish ban will be effective from midnight on September 16.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on September 12 that Ukraine will submit Poland to arbitration at the World Trade Organization over the grain embargo. In a few days, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, are to meet in New York and discuss the import of Ukrainian grain.
- On September 15 , the European Commission canceled the embargo on the supply of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine, for its part, has agreed to implement any measures (such as an export licensing system) within 30 days to avoid market spikes. The European Commission and Ukraine will monitor the situation through a special platform to be able to respond to any unforeseen circumstances.
- Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia advocate banning the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. Bulgaria canceled the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.
- On April 28, 2023, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. From May 2 to June 5, there was a ban on the free circulation of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in these five countries. Then the agreement was extended until September 15. The embargo was introduced due to the fact that farmers from Poland and other countries went to protest actions. Agrarians complained that Ukrainian grain settles in countries, it is not exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.