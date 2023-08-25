Five EU countries advocate banning the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023

Five EU countries — Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia — are in favor of banning the import of Ukrainian grain by the end of the year.

This was stated by Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus, Reuters reports.

In May, the European Union allowed five of Ukraineʼs neighbors to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, but allowed the transit of such cargoes for export to other countries. This ban should expire on September 15.

"We support the ban on imports to our countries until the end of the year. My point is that even if it fails, some countries will introduce their own restrictions. Our declaration is clear," said Telus.

The ministers of agriculture of the mentioned countries also agree that they support subsidies for grain transit and want other products to be added to the list of import bans, such as raspberries in the case of Poland, the Polish minister added.