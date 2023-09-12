Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit against Poland over the grain embargo

Ukraine will submit Poland to arbitration at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the grain embargo.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Ukraine, despite the war and Russiaʼs blockade of our ports, complies with its obligations both under the Association Agreement with the EU and under WTO law. We did not and do not intend to harm Polish farmers. We greatly appreciate the support from the Polish people and Polish families. But in the case of violation of trade law in the interests of pre-election political populism, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration for compensation for damages for violation of GATT [General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade]," Shmyhal noted.

The prime ministerʼs words about pre-election populism are related to the fact that on October 15, 2023, another parliamentary election will be held in Poland to elect the entire composition of the Sejm and the Senate.