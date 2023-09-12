Poland will not import Ukrainian grain, even if the EU allows it

Poland will not resume grain imports from Ukraine, even if the European Union lifts its ban.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Poland will not allow itself to be flooded with Ukrainian grain. Regardless of the decision of Brussels officials, we will not open our borders," he wrote on X (Twitter).

And he added that Poland has opened "its hearts and homes" for Ukrainian immigrants, but when it comes to the interests of Polish farmers, the government will act to protect them.