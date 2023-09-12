Poland will not import Ukrainian grain, even if the EU allows it

Poland will not resume grain imports from Ukraine, even if the European Union lifts its ban.
This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
"Poland will not allow itself to be flooded with Ukrainian grain. Regardless of the decision of Brussels officials, we will not open our borders," he wrote on X (Twitter).
And he added that Poland has opened "its hearts and homes" for Ukrainian immigrants, but when it comes to the interests of Polish farmers, the government will act to protect them.
- On April 28, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. From May 2 to June 5, there was a ban on the free circulation of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in these five countries. Then the agreement was extended until September 15. The embargo was introduced due to the fact that farmers from Poland and other countries went to protest actions. Farmers complained that Ukrainian grain was settling in the countries and was not being exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.
- On July 19, the Ministers of Agriculture of Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia met in Warsaw (Poland) to discuss the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. They believe that the embargo on the import of products from Ukraine should be extended until the end of the year.
- The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that if the European Union does not maintain the ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to these five countries after September 15, it will be introduced unilaterally. At the same time, the transit of Ukrainian food through these countries will continue, Moravetsky emphasized.
- On July 19, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyridenko said that Ukraine may apply mirror measures if the European Union continues the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, called on Poland to open its borders for the export of Ukrainian grain.
- Five EU countries — Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia — are in favor of banning the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023.