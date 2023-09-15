Presidents Zelensky and Duda will meet in New York. They will talk about grain

In a few days, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda will meet in New York (USA), where they will discuss, in particular, the import of Ukrainian grain.
President Dudaʼs office writes about this.
According to Duda, Poland is not interested in selling Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. He wants Ukraine to understand their position.
- On April 28, 2023, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. From May 2 to June 5, there was a ban on the free circulation of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in these five countries. Then the agreement was extended until September 15. The embargo was introduced due to the fact that farmers from Poland and other countries went to protest actions. Farmers complained that Ukrainian grain was settling in the countries and was not being exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.
- Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia advocate banning the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. In particular, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country will not abandon the embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain, even if it is lifted at the level of the European Union. Then Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that Ukraine would submit Poland to arbitration at the World Trade Organization over the grain embargo.
- On September 14, Bulgaria canceled the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine expects that after September 15, the EU will cancel restrictions on grain exports.