News

Presidents Zelensky and Duda will meet in New York. They will talk about grain

Author:
Liza Brovko


In a few days, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda will meet in New York (USA), where they will discuss, in particular, the import of Ukrainian grain.

President Dudaʼs office writes about this.

According to Duda, Poland is not interested in selling Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. He wants Ukraine to understand their position.