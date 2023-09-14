Ukraine expects that after September 15, the EU will cancel restrictions on grain exports. For this, a number of steps have been developed

Ukraine expects that after September 15, when the ban on the import of Ukrainian grains to the EU expires, the European Union will cancel any restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products.

The position was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on September 14.

In order to remove reservations from European countries, Ukraine and the EU agreed to increase the capacity of the Danube Corridor, to transfer sanitary and phytosanitary control from the border to the destination countries of Ukrainian products. The parties also identified steps for the development of new grain warehouses on the territory of the EU, formed alternative transport corridors to the Baltic, Adriatic and Aegean Seas and began working on joint customs control between Ukraine and the EU member states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Ukraineʼs competitor on the world grain markets is Russia, which does not have any restrictions on grain exports to the EU.