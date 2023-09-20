The ambassador of Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland because of Zelenskyʼs statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Zvarych because of "statements by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities."

This is reported by the Polish agency PAP with reference to the words of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński.

Ambassador Zvarych is currently in Kyiv, where he is participating in a meeting with his colleagues, so his deputy will arrive at the Polish MFA on September 21. The department will meet with Zvarych after his return to Warsaw.

Before that, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the UN General Assembly in the USA, where he said that "some of our friends in Europe are play out solidarity in political theater, making a thriller from the grain. They may seem to play their own role, but in fact they are helping to set the stage to a Moscow actor."