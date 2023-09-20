The ambassador of Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland because of Zelenskyʼs statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Zvarych because of "statements by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities."
This is reported by the Polish agency PAP with reference to the words of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński.
Ambassador Zvarych is currently in Kyiv, where he is participating in a meeting with his colleagues, so his deputy will arrive at the Polish MFA on September 21. The department will meet with Zvarych after his return to Warsaw.
Before that, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the UN General Assembly in the USA, where he said that "some of our friends in Europe are play out solidarity in political theater, making a thriller from the grain. They may seem to play their own role, but in fact they are helping to set the stage to a Moscow actor."
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited the Ambassador of Poland Bartos Tsihotskyi to its office due to the statements of the head of the international policy office in Andrzej Dudaʼs administration Marcin Przydacz. In an interview with the Polish media, he noted that Ukraine received really great support from Poland and that it "should start appreciating the role that Poland played for Ukraine during the last months and years." The relevant statements of the Polish official were made in the context of the situation with blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland.
- On April 28, 2023, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. From May 2 to June 5, there was a ban on the free circulation of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in these five countries. Then the agreement was extended until September 15. The embargo was introduced due to the fact that farmers from Poland and other countries went to protest actions. Agrarians complained that Ukrainian grain settles in countries, it is not exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.
- On September 15, the European Commission did not extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Poland has declared that it will extend it unilaterally. Subsequently, Hungary and Slovakia announced the same steps.
- Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration over the grain embargo. At the same time, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export at the request of the European Commission.