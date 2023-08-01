The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Polish ambassador because of the words of the Polish minister about the “ungratefulness” of Ukrainians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine, Bartos Cihotskyi, because of the statement of the Polish Minister of the Office of the President, Marcin Przydacz, about the "ungratefulness" of the Ukrainian people for Polandʼs help.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The Polish ambassador was at a conversation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 1, where representatives of Ukraine emphasized that Przydaczʼs statements "do not correspond to reality and are unacceptable."

"We are convinced that Ukrainian-Polish friendship is much deeper than political expediency. Politics should not call into question mutual understanding and the strength of relations between our peoples. No statements will prevent us from jointly winning peace and building a common European future," the agency added.