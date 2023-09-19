At the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for exporting four types of products to five EU member states.

Now corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat, which are exported to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, must obtain a license from the Ministry of Economy with the approval of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

After the European Commission lifted the embargo on Ukrainian grain on September 15, Ukraine, in accordance with the new conditions, developed and presented an action plan for export control within 72 hours.

"We agree with the European Commission and the importing countries on the necessary list and volume of agricultural products from four crops. They, in turn, determine whether they are ready to accept these crops, when and in what quantities. Only after that we issue permits to our enterprises to export one or another product. That is, Ukraine controls its exports and coordinates them with the receiving countries," explained Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi during an online speech at a meeting of the European Parliamentʼs Agrarian Committee.

The Minister hopes that this scheme of work will satisfy all parties. And even the three countries that are currently opposing Ukrainian agricultural exports will join this plan.