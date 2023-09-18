PAP: Poland, Hungary and Slovakia will stop participating in the work of the Ukrainian grain platform

After Ukraineʼs application for a World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration claim over the grain embargo, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia will stop participating in the work of the Ukrainian grain platform.

This was reported to the PAP agency by a source in the EU.

According to the source, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia fear that Ukraine can use the information provided within the framework of the coordination platform against these three countries in the WTO procedure.

Polandʼs ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said that his country will discuss the common agricultural policy of the 27 EU countries at the EU Council meeting.